Jaquez will head to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Jaquez is being replaced by Jimmy Butler in the starting unit for Wednesday's game, so his value will take a bit of a hit with the demotion to the second unit. The Heat will start Butler, Patty Mills, Terry Rozier, Bam Adebayo and Thomas Bryant on Wednesday evening.
