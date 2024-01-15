Jaquez (groin) won't travel to Brooklyn for Monday's game against the Nets, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Jaquez sustained a left groin strain Sunday against the Hornets, and coach Erik Spoelstra said that the 22-year-old won't make the trip to Brooklyn ahead of Monday's matchup. However, Jaquez ll be considered day-to-day after Monday's game, and Spoelstra downplayed the severity of the injury following Sunday's contest. If Jimmy Butler (toe) remains out Monday, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Josh Richardson could see plenty of run for Miami.