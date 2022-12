Cain has been recalled by Miami and will be available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Caleb Martin (ankle), Kyle Lowry (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) have all been ruled out, so Miami will add Cain back to the active roster to serve as depth. Cain has made eight appearances at the NBA level, posting 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game.