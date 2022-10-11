Cain totaled 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes in a 118-110 preseason win over Houston on Monday.

Cain led all players with 31 minutes in the contest and put up another strong stat line, tying for second on the team with 15 points and adding six boards. The 23-year-old had his Exhibit 10 deal converted to a two-way contract Sunday, a strong indication that Miami is pleased with what they have seen from him so far. Cain has scored at least 15 points and grabbed at least six rebounds in each of his past three preseason games.