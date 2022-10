The Heat converted Cain to a two-way contract Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Cain has been a pleasant surprise for the Heat during the preseason, totaling 37 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and seven steals over his first two appearances. He'll likely get extended minutes while playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League during the 2022-23 campaign.