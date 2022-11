Cain racked up eight points (4-6 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 12 minutes during Sunday's 113-87 loss to the Cavaliers.

Cain has now appeared in four of his team's last five contests after being recalled by the Heat on Nov. 11. He's unlikely to make a big impact given his current spot on the depth chart, but he'll add a few points and rebounds on occasion.