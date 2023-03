Cain posted 38 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3PT, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 39 minutes of Wednesday's 120-116 win over the Ignite.

Cain was dominant Wednesday, scoring nearly a third of the Skyforce's points on 61 percent shooting from the field. In 11 appearances, Cain has averaged 24.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 36.0 minutes.