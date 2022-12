Cain recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33 minutes of Monday's 89-83 win over Grand Rapids.

Cain accounted for nearly a quarter of Sioux Falls' points in the low-scoring affair while amassing a solid seven rebounds. In eight appearances, Cain has averaged 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game.