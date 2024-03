Cain closed Friday's 111-88 loss to New Orleans with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across four minutes.

Cain saw four minutes of garbage time, just the second time he has seen the floor this month. To this point, Cain has only played in 18 games all season, typically used when the game is done and dusted. From a fantasy perspective, his value is non-existent.