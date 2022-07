Cain and the Heat agreed Friday to an Exhibit 10 contract, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Cain has been with the Heat's summer team, and he's impressed enough to join the team for camp and be in a strong position to at least land in the G League. He's a five-year college player that spent his final season at Oakland after four campaigns at Marquette. In 2021-22, he was named Horizon League Player of the Year.