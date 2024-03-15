The Heat recalled Cain from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Cain hasn't appeared in an NBA game since before the All-Star break, but he'll be available for Friday's matchup in Detroit. With Bam Adebayo dealing with a back issue, Cain will likely serve as emergency frontcourt depth. On Thursday, Cain suited up in the G League for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and posted 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks during a win over the Mexico City Capitanes.