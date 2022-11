Cain (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It appears Cain should be available Friday despite the illness that caused him to land on the injury report. He's averaging 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per contest over the last four games, and he should see a similar workload against Washington if he's ultimately cleared to play.