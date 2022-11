Cain registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 120-99 loss to Iowa.

Cain played a team-high 37 minutes Sunday and paced the Skyforce in points on at an efficient 60 percent clip from the field. Although the team suffered a second straight blowout loss to the Wolves, Cain has been a bright spot through two contests, averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.3 minutes per game.