Cain is starting at power forward Monday night against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Cain is in line for the first NBA start of his career as the Heat continue to deal with injuries to Jimmy Butler (foot), Josh Richardson (back), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith (concussion). Cain is averaging 5.4 points in 13.3 minutes per contest over 18 appearances this season, but he figures to be in line for an uptick in playing time Monday night.