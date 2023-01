Cain recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes of Friday's 115-104 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Cain slid to the center spot Friday with Orlando Robinson in the NBA and Kadeem Jack coming off the bench and took advantage of the opportunity. With 10 of his 17 rebounds coming on the offensive glass, Cain managed to overcome a 0-for-5 outing from beyond the arc.