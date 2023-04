Cain registered 18 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 19 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 victory over Orlando.

The Heat ran a 15-man rotation Sunday, allowing Cain to go off for 18 points in 19 minutes. Miami will now play Atlanta in the first round of the Play-In Tournament, with a victory ensuring postseason action against the Celtics. Cain is unlikely to feature again moving forward, outside of any potential blowouts.