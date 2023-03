Cain secured 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes of Saturday's 112-109 loss to Iowa.

Cain put together an all-around performance Saturday, nabbing a double-double while dishing out five assists and making an impact on the defensive end. In 10 appearances, Cain has averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 35.4 minutes.