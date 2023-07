Cain notched 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes of Thursday's 91-72 Summer-League win over the Bucks.

Cain has made a strong case for a training camp invite this summer. Coming into Thursday, Cain was averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in three appearances. He was on a two-way contract with Miami in 2022-23, averaging 13.3 minutes in 18 contests.