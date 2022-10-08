Cain totaled 19 points (7-14 Fg, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's win over Memphis.

Cain continues to make the most of his opportunities, turning in another impressive performance. Over his past two outings, Cain is averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.5 steals. Of course, this is only the preseason but he is certainly making a case to at least be signed on a long-term deal. A lot would need to fall his way should he hope to have any fantasy value but for now, congratulations to him for seizing the moment.