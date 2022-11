Cain is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami's injury report remains extensive. Fantasy managers should check back in before tipoff to see who's available. Over the past four games, Cain has averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.3 minutes.