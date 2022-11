The Heat transferred Cain from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After spending some time in the G League, Cain will rejoin the parent squad and be available for Saturday's game against the Hornets. Cain has yet to appear in an NBA game this season, but he's averaged 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two G League contests.