Cain has rejoined the Heat from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday, Anthony Chiang reports.

Cain has spent most of the season with the Skyforce but will add depth to the bench ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Pistons. He's averaged 23.1 points per game with Sioux Falls but just 4.4 points per game contest in 15 bench appearances with the Heat.