Cain accrued 36 points (12-21 FG, 4-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 39 minutes of Tuesday's 104-100 loss to Lakeland.

Cain was dominant Tuesday, scoring over a third of Sioux Fall's total points and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds in the loss. Across three regular season appearances, Cain has averaged 27.7 points, 14.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 35.7 minutes.