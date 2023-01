Cain has rejoined the Heat and will be available for Friday's matchup against the Mavericks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Cain scored 27 and 36 points, respectively, in his past two G League appearances with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and has been awarded with an elevation. Miami is relatively healthy, so it's unlikely Cain sees an expanded role against Dallas, though he has played at least 20 minutes in each of his last three NBA appearances.