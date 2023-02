Cain (mouth) logged 27 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 40 minutes of Sunday's 120-111 win over Birmingham.

Cain received a full workload Sunday following his leave with a mouth injury, logging 40 minutes and leading Sioux Falls in points. For as long as DJ Stewart (wrist) is sidelined, Cain can be expected to be the primary offensive option.