Cain totaled 10 points (5-7 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Cain logged meaningful minutes for the injury-riddled Heat, notching double-digit scoring for the first time in his career. With the team visibly thin on troops, Cain has been able to strut his stuff on a nightly basis over the past week. It's always nice to see young players getting a crack but from a fantasy perspective, there is very little that needs to be done.