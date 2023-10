Cain had 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Friday's 120-104 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Cain carried the Heat offensively in this one and made the most of his opportunity while the coaching staff decided to rest most of the regular starters. Cain is playing on a two-way deal and is likely to begin the 2023-24 season in the G League, though he could occasionally see time with the Heat.