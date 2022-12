Cain recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes of Tuesday's 100-80 win over the Herd.

Cain dominated the glass with a team-high 15 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end of the floor, while forcing three turnovers. In five appearances with Sioux Falls, Cain has averaged 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.