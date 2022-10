Cain will join the Heat's G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.

Cain had yet to see any NBA action after putting together an impressive preseason. The undrafted rookie will likely take on a big role with the Skyforce and look to develop his game, as he could be called upon by the Heat if they were to be thin at either forward position at any point this season.