The Heat sent Cain to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Cain saw just one appearance during his latest stint with the NBA squad, totaling two points, one rebound and one assist in five minutes. Across 17 G League appearances, the 23-year-old forward is averaging 20.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.