Cain ended with 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 victory over the Thunder.

Cain was one of five Heat players to reach double figures in scoring, setting a career-high scoring total in extended minutes off the bench. Cain has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark on two occasions this year.