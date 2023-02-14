Bouyea produced 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 112-108 loss to the Nuggets.

The Heat have a long history of plucking undrafted players out of obscurity and turning them into productive rotation players, and Bouyea could be the latest example. The 23-year-old rookie out of San Francisco was signed to a 10-day deal last week and has immediately stepped into the rotation as the backup to starting point guard Gabe Vincent while Kyle Lowry (knee) has been sidelined. Bouyea can't be relied upon to get 20-plus minutes on a regular basis even if Lowry is sidelined after the All-Star break, but he should get some extra run once again Wednesday in Brooklyn while Tyler Herro (knee) and Victor Oladipo (ankle) continue to sit.