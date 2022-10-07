Bouyea compiled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, a steal and a block in 12 minutes in a 109-80 preseason win in Brooklyn.

Bouyea did not enter the game until the fourth quarter but made the most of his opportunity in his preseason debut for the Heat. Ten of his 12 points came in the final seven minutes as he made four of his last six field-goal attempts. The 23-year-old rookie went undrafted after averaging 17.3 points in his final year at San Francisco and is on an Exhibit 10 contract. He's likely to start the regular season in the G League.