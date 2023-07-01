The Heat have signed Bouyea to a two-way contract, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bouyea spent most of the 2022-23 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League but recorded five appearances with Miami, averaging 3.0 points across 14.0 minutes per game. He will participate in the Summer League with the Heat, and the coming months will be key to determining whether he'll get a spot in the final roster. Either way, it wouldn't be surprising if he spends most of the upcoming campaign in the G League once again.