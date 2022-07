Bouyea and the Heat agreed to a training camp contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bouyea impressed Miami's brass enough in Summer League to earn a camp invite. Bouyea was a five-year player at San Francisco in college and averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals last season. He was named to the WCC All-Conference First Team in 2021 and 2022.