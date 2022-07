Bouyea and the Heat agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bouyea impressed Miami's brass enough in Summer League to earn an Exhibit 10 deal. Bouyea was a five-year player at San Francisco in college and averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals last season. He was named to the WCC All-Conference First Team in 2021 and 2022.