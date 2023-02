Bouyea agreed to a 10-day contract with the Heat on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Miami could be adding Bouyea as some insurance out of the backcourt while Kyle Lowry tends to a knee issue that will keep him out for at least three games. Bouyea had been putting up some impressive numbers in the G League, but there's no guarantee he sees the floor in Miami, even though he'll dress for the shorthanded Heat in Wednesday's game against the Pacers.