Bouyea logged 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one three-pointer in 30 minutes during Friday's 112-81 Summer League loss to Denver.

Miami was missing Nikola Jovic, Orlando Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Dru Smith and Drew Peterson, so lots of players were given an opportunity to step up. However, Bouyea was one of the few bright spots as the Heat were run out of the building. Bouyea is expected to be a featured player for Miami's G League affiliate after inking a two-way deal this summer.