Heat's James Johnson: Another strong performance in win

Johnson finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 victory over the Spurs.

Johnson was solid again Wednesday, helping the Heat to an impressive victory over the Spurs. The Heat have quietly won eight of their last 10 games, improving to a 33-and-36 record. Johnson, who had been out of the rotation, has had two strong games and his playing time appears to be on the rise. He is fine to look at in standard leagues but keep in mind the rotations in Miami have been far from consistent this season.