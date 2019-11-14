Heat's James Johnson: Available as expected
Johnson (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
Johnson is good to go after missing Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to an undisclosed illness. He's played in four games this season, posting averages of 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.5 minutes.
