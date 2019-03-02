Heat's James Johnson: Available to play Saturday

Johnson (shoulder) is listed as available for Saturday's tilt with Brooklyn, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson, who's been dealing with a left shoulder sprain, will return after a four-game absence. In what's shaped up as disappointing season for Johnson, the veteran forward's averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.