Heat's James Johnson: Back at practice
Johnson returned to practice Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson had been away from the team after failing the Heat's notoriously difficult conditioning test, but he's apparently back to where he needs to be, physically, and was on the floor at Friday's session. The veteran could make his preseason debut as early as Monday against Atlanta.
