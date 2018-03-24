Heat's James Johnson: Bounces back in loss

Johnson had 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-99 loss to the Thunder.

Johnson was better Friday, leading the Heat with 23 points. He failed to produce a defensive stat but it was nice to see the scoring return after recording just three points in his last outing. He has rediscovered some of his form from last season and owners need to keep rolling him out there while he is hot.