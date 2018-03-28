Heat's James Johnson: Chips in across the board
Johnson finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 victory over the Cavaliers.
Johnson continues to play well, filling the box score in Tuesday's thumping of the Cavaliers. Over the past two weeks, Johnson is the 19th ranked player in fantasy. This level of production is likely not sustainable but he has at least rewarded those owners who either held onto him or grabbed him off the waivers.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Bounces back in loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Regresses Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Has game of the season in epic victory•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Double-double in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...