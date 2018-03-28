Heat's James Johnson: Chips in across the board

Johnson finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 victory over the Cavaliers.

Johnson continues to play well, filling the box score in Tuesday's thumping of the Cavaliers. Over the past two weeks, Johnson is the 19th ranked player in fantasy. This level of production is likely not sustainable but he has at least rewarded those owners who either held onto him or grabbed him off the waivers.