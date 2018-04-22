Heat's James Johnson: Chips in across the board in Game 4 loss

Johnson finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 106-102 loss to Philadelphia.

Johnson was one of the Heat's better players yet again, however, was not able to pull this one out of the fire as the Heat went down 3-1 in the best of seven series. There was a lot of feeling in this game and Johnson was in the middle of it, playing with the kind of passion needed if the Heat hopes to force a Game Six.