Heat's James Johnson: Chips in across the board

Johnson recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 107-82 victory over the Grizzlies.

That's two nice games in a row for Johnson, who was coming of a lean spell. He has played 31 minutes in each of the last two contests, and is benefiting from Hassan Whiteside's absence. These are the types of lines we became accustomed to last season, and he will look to continue his nice run against Portland on Wednesday.