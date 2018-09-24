Heat's James Johnson: Close to 100 percent

Johnson (sports hernia) is close to 100 percent after undergoing offseason surgery, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Johnson had surgery on a sports hernia back in May and wasn't thought to be in danger of missing any training camp time. With him having not yet fully recovered, he could be limited to start camp. That being said, there's no indication he'll be limited once the season begins.

