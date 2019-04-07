Heat's James Johnson: Collects 18 points Sunday

Johnson totaled 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Raptors.

Johnson now has back-to-back double-digit point games after failing to reach that threshold in the five contests prior. Despite his recent heat surge, the Heat have just two games left after the overtime loss, and it might be too late.