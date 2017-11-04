Heat's James Johnson: Coming off the bench Friday

Johnson (knee) will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Johnson was held out of Wednesday's game with a knee injury, but wasn't listed on the injury report heading into Friday's contest. Despite being available to play, Johnson will come off the bench, which means Okaro White is set to pick up a second straight start. It's unclear what sort of workload Johnson will receive off the bench in his return, making him a very risky fantasy play Friday.