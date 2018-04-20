Heat's James Johnson: Contributes 12 points in Game 3
Johnson scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 loss to the 76ers.
Johnson's 12-point total in Game 3 was his lowest of the series so far, but his efficiency was bound to decrease after shooting 75 percent through the first two games. His production across the board makes up for his lower efficiency, but Johnson will be needed offensively if the Heat want to climb back into the series in Game 4.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Perfect from field in Game 2 victory•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Productive in Game 1 loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Plays 23 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Set for return Friday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Late-game heroics go unrewarded•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....