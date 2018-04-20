Heat's James Johnson: Contributes 12 points in Game 3

Johnson scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 loss to the 76ers.

Johnson's 12-point total in Game 3 was his lowest of the series so far, but his efficiency was bound to decrease after shooting 75 percent through the first two games. His production across the board makes up for his lower efficiency, but Johnson will be needed offensively if the Heat want to climb back into the series in Game 4.